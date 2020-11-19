1 / 7

You’re likely to gain weight if you take in more calories than usual or cut back on exercise. But if your weight still goes up without making any dietary changes and without decreasing your activity, you should see a doctor. Unintentional weight gain could be a sign of an underlying health condition. For women, it is normal to experience fluctuations in their weight during menstrual cycle. However, the extra weight often disappears when the menstrual period ends. Women may also gain weight during perimenopause and menopause due to decrease in estrogen hormone. This usually cause weight gain around the abdominal region and the hips.Lack of sleep may also lead to rapid unintentional weight gain. If you're up till late, you may be indulging in late-night snacking, which means more calories. Sleep-deprivation can also affect your hormones which in turn can increase hunger and appetite, and make you eat more. Stress, depression, or anxiety are also linked to weight gain. But if your sudden weight gain is not due to any of the above causes, it may indicate a serious problem. Here are some possible reasons of your unintentional weight gain: