hamburger icon
A
Read in Hindi

6 people who can benefit from Tai Chi walking

Tai Chi walking combines slow, mindful movement with controlled breathing, improving balance, mobility, posture and mental well-being. Discover who may benefit most from this gentle exercise.

WrittenBy

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 24, 2026, 12:41 PM

6 people who can benefit from Tai Chi walking photo icon1/7

Tai Chi Benefits

Tai chi walking is more than just a slow stroll rather it is a mindful movement practice that incorporates controlled breathing, balance, posture and gentle flowing steps. This low-impact physical activity is based on the ancient Chinese art of tai chi which is now gaining momentum for its ability to improve both physical and mental wellbeing. Tai chi has been found to improve balance, prevent falls, increase flexibility, decrease stress and promote heart health when practiced regularly. Wondering if you'd benefit from this ancient Chinese exercise? Following are the six groups of people who would reap the greatest benefits from tai chi walking:

6 people who can benefit from Tai Chi walking photo icon3/7

Anyone Looking To Improve Balance And Posture

Tai chi walking can strengthen core muscles, body awareness, improve posture and enhance mobility particularly for people who spend long hours at a desk. Incorporating Tai Chi into your daily workout can mproved balance and alignment.

6 people who can benefit from Tai Chi walking photo icon4/7

Older Adults Worried About Falls

Tai chi walking is recommended for people who have problems with balance. Research has repeatedly found that Tai Chi enhances older adults' stability, coordination and muscle strength lowering the risk of falls. Slow and controlled movements help the body become more confident in the way it moves. Also Read - What Links Tai Chi Martial Art To Parkinson’s Disease? Know From A Doctor

6 people who can benefit from Tai Chi walking photo icon5/7

Those Struggling With Stress And Anxiety

Tai chi walking promotes deep breathing and awareness of the movement which can calm the nervous system. Several studies linked Taci Chi for reducing stress, anxietya and depression while promoting emotional well-being.

6 people who can benefit from Tai Chi walking photo icon6/7

People Living With Arthritis

Tai Chi walking is gentle on knee, hip and ankle joints and can actually alleviate high impact exercise that aggravates joint pain. Studies indicate that it helps to reduce pain, enhance flexibility and improve physical function in individuals with osteoarthritis. Also Read - Exploring The Benefits Of Tai Chi In Parkinson's Disease

6 people who can benefit from Tai Chi walking photo icon7/7

Individuals Recovering From Illness Or Injury

Gradual movement is important after surgery, stroke or persistent illness to help build strength. Tai chi walking is a safe and low impact exercise that can help to increase mobility, coordination and confidence without putting too much strain on the body. However you should start this Chinese exercise following medical clearance. Disclaimer: Tai Chi walking is not a substitute for medical treatment.

thehealthsite.com Authors

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe is a Senior Editor at TheHealthsite.Com. She holds a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Patkai Christian College. She is a Health and Lifestyle Journalist who ... Read More