6 people who can benefit from Tai Chi walking

Tai Chi Benefits

Tai chi walking is more than just a slow stroll rather it is a mindful movement practice that incorporates controlled breathing, balance, posture and gentle flowing steps. This low-impact physical activity is based on the ancient Chinese art of tai chi which is now gaining momentum for its ability to improve both physical and mental wellbeing. Tai chi has been found to improve balance, prevent falls, increase flexibility, decrease stress and promote heart health when practiced regularly. Wondering if you'd benefit from this ancient Chinese exercise? Following are the six groups of people who would reap the greatest benefits from tai chi walking: