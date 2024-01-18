  • ENG

Select Language

6 New COVID-19 Variant JN.1 Symptoms: What to Expect After Getting Infected with New COVID-19 Variant

JN.1 subvariant is considered a Omicron lineage, inheriting its high transmissibility but potentially exhibiting some unique characteristics. Let's take a quick look at the warning signs and symptoms of this new variant.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : January 18, 2024 8:52 AM IST

1/8

New COVID-19 Variant JN.1 Symptoms: Fever, Fatigue, And More

The world has been battling the COVID-19 crisis for more than a year. In the last four years, the virus has mutated several times, giving rise to new variants and strains with more advanced characteristics and features. In recent times, one of the most threatening and current dominant variants of COVID-19 is the JN.1 strain. As per experts, this variant, too, falls under the category of highly transmissible variants of COVID-19, with lethal characteristics. At this time, knowing the symptoms linked to this variant is pivotal. Scroll down to know what the JN.1 virus variant may do inside your body after infecting your cells.

2/8

Extreme Tiredness And Exhaustion

The signature symptom of the JN.1 strain is a stubborn fever, accompanied by muscle cramps and exhaustion. Those struck by this variant seem to battle soaring body temperatures that won't budge for days. Alongside this, extreme fatigue can ambush you, making simple day-to-day tasks an uphill battle. Also Read - COVID-19 Variant JN.1: Can Vaccines Protect You?

3/8

Digestive Disorders

The JN.1 strain seems to take a different turn from the original COVID-19 virus, causing belly troubles in some people. Signs such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea have cropped up, implying the virus has a grip on the digestive tract. A recent study has highlighted the increased risk of digestive diseases for these patients, lasting up to one year after their recovery.

4/8

Trouble Sleeping

One of the newest signs of this virus variant infection is insomnia. One who is infected with the JN.1 subvariant of COVID-19 may notice a sudden problem in falling asleep at night. "The JN.1 variant has full potential to trigger anxiety and sleep disturbances in the infected patient, and this is worrisome. While more research is needed to understand the reasons behind this, it's crucial to acknowledge and address these symptoms effectively. Individuals experiencing these issues should reach out for help from healthcare professionals or mental health specialists." Also Read - What Is The Best Way To Use Rosemary Oil For Hair Growth?

5/8

Anxiety And Restlessness

A person who is infected by the JN.1 COVID-19 virus variant may experience anxiety and restlessness. This is also among the top 5 signs and symptoms listed by the experts under the JN.1 variant name.

7/8

Breathless And Cough

Not straying too far from its cousin strains, JN.1 also interferes with the respiratory system. If you notice a lingering cough, a shortage of breath, or find it tough to breathe, it could be the JN.1. These symptoms run the mild-severe spectrum, so prompt medical help is non-negotiable if breathing issues escalate.

8/8

How To Stay Safe From JN.1 COVID Variant?

It is important to note that understanding the signs and symptoms of the JN.1 virus infection is important when trying to stay safe. Experts have also urged people to stick to safety protocols - mask up, maintain your distance, and don't sidestep the vaccine - to shield yourself and your dear ones from COVID-19. Also Read - Body Fat Percentage For Men And Women: How Much Fat Is Considered A Healthy Amount?