Brushing Teeth With A Non-Dominant Hand









Simple daily activities, when performed with the non-dominant hand, can significantly activate different neural pathways. Try brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand. This not only challenges your fine motor skills but also enhances coordination between the brain and hand, fostering neuroplasticity. Over time, this exercise can contribute to improved cognitive flexibility.