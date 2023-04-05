Sign In
6 Must Follow Health Tips For People Above 40

Certain health problems are more likely to hit you after you turn 40. Some healthy habits you need to follow to reduce the risk.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : April 5, 2023 7:20 PM IST

1/7

Must Follow Health Tips For People Above 40

Age is a major risk factor for many chronic health issues including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, osteoarthritis and dementia. Hence, people in their 40s should take proactive steps toward maintaining their health. World Health Day 2023 will be celebrated worldwide on 7 April, with the theme “Health For All.” Highlighting the fact that certain health problems are more likely to hit you after the age of 40, Dr. Vaishali Lokhande, Consultant General Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, has shared some health tips for those belonging to this age group to avoid the risk factors that can contribute to these chronic health issues. Here are the 6 must follow health tips for people above 40:

2/7

Maintain A Healthy Diet

As we age, our bodies require fewer calories, but we still need a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains. Avoid processed and sugary foods. Avoid smoking and alcohol.

3/7

Exercise Regularly

Regular physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight, maintain muscle mass and reduce your risk of chronic diseases, and improve your mood. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.

5/7

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can have a negative impact on our health. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as meditation, yoga, cultivating hobbies or spending time with loved ones.

7/7

Go For Regular Health Checks

Getting regular health checks done is a good way to keep a tab on your health & detect NCDs if any for timely action.