6 Medical Conditions That Can Cause Back Pain

Your back pain may be a symptom of an underlying medical condition. Here are some medical conditions that can cause back pain.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : May 12, 2023 12:49 PM IST

Back pain is a common medical problem worldwide. We all are likely to experience back pain at some point in our life. In some people, back pain can be a dull, constant ache while in others it may feel like a sudden, sharp pain that goes all the way down the leg. Back pain can have many causes. Sometimes, you may develop pain suddenly after an accident, a fall, or lifting something heavy. As you get older, pain in the back can develop slowly from age-related degenerative changes in the spine. Certain medical conditions can also cause back pain. Hence, treatment of back pain varies depending on the cause and symptoms. While anyone can experience back pain, the risk is higher for some people. For example, back pain is more common among people who are physically inactive. Overexercising or exercising too strenuously after being inactive for a while can also lead to back pain. Having excess weight can also put stress on the back. Poor posture, sitting for long hours can also give you back pain. Following are some medical conditions that can cause back pain:

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Back pain can happen if you have inflammatory arthritis of the spine such as ankylosing spondylitis. There is no known specific cause of axial spondyloarthritis, but involvement of genetic factors is suspected. Besides back pain, people with this condition can experience stiffness in the lower back and hips, especially in the morning and after periods of inactivity, neck pain and fatigue.  Also Read - How To Treat Cough And Cold During Pregnancy?

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease that causes bones to become weak and brittle due to loss of bone mineral density and bone mass. Symptoms of osteoporosis include back pain (caused by vertebral fracture), loss of height, a stooped posture, neck pain, and bone fractures.

Kidney Stones Or Infections

Severe pain in the back or side could be due to a kidney stone. Other common symptoms of a kidney stone or stones include blood in your urine, cloudy or foul-smelling urine, pain or burning sensation while urinating, urinating more often than usual or urinating in small amounts. nausea/vomiting, fever and chills (if an infection is present).

Spinal Tumors

In rare cases, tumours may develop on the spine. Back pain is a common symptom of spinal tumors (both benign and malignant). The pain often radiates to other parts of the body. Spinal tumors can also cause loss of sensation, muscle weakness, numbness, tingling, difficulty walking, and loss of bowel or bladder function.