High-protein, low-calorie foods are a great option if you’re trying to lose weight and preserve lean mass. Calorie restriction is important for weight loss, but it can leave you feeling hungry, making dieting difficult. A diet rich in high-protein foods, on the other hand, can help you stay full longer. For example, eating a high-protein breakfast may help curb hunger later in the day, which in turn will help lower your calorie intake. So, what you actually need is low-calorie protein sources to stay full longer while restricting calories. You shouldn’t forget vitamins, minerals and antioxidants as your body needs them to thrive and function optimally.Basically the goal is to get leaner without feeling hungry or deprived. And that can be achieved by consuming foods with the highest levels of protein and the lowest number of calories. We have picked some high-protein, low-calorie foods to help you keep your diet diversified.Note: An ideal daily intake of calories depends on various factors such as age, metabolism and levels of physical activity, among other things. Generally, women are advised to consume 2,000 calories a day and 2,500 for men. But if you're a highly active person, you need to increase that number to sustain your energy levels. So, consider your activity level and health needs before restricting your calories.