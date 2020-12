1 / 7

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland, located in your neck, which produces thyroid hormone. This hormone helps to regulate body temperature, mood and helps keep your metabolism in check. An imbalance can make you feel restless and cause weight gain or weight loss, depending on the type of thyroid condition that has affected you. When a person has an underactive thyroid, it leads to a deficiency of this hormone in the body, which is known as hypothyroidism. But you can manage your thyroid levels by making certain dietary changes. Here are some foods you can include in your diet to improve thyroid function.