1 / 7

Makhanas, also called fox nuts, or lotus seeds, are commonly consumed during fasting in India. They are also an extremely popular ingredient in various recipes, especially sweet dishes. Lotus seeds have been part of the ancient Chinese medicine as well as Ayurveda. The nuts are believed to have aphrodisiac properties. For those who don’t know - an aphrodisiac is a substance that increases sexual desire, sexual pleasure, or sexual behaviour.Being low in cholesterol, saturated fat and sodium, lotus seeds are good food for the heart. The seeds are also an excellent source of magnesium, potassium, manganese, protein, and phosphorus. The high nutritional content makes makhanas an extremely healthy snacking option. Makhanas are also low in calories - 100 g of the seeds contain 347 calories. This makes them an ideal snack for those who are trying to lose weight. Listed below are 6 incredible health benefits of makhanas: