There is a lot of controversy surrounding high-protein diets. Some experts are of the view that it can adversely affect health and also trigger chronic ailments. But others are of the opinion that this kind of diet no only helps you lose a lot of weight quickly, but also brings down your risk of disease like diabetes and heart disease. According to a recent study at the British Columbia Cancer Research Centre, eating a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet may reduce the risk of cancer and slow the growth of tumors already present. Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, published this study. The study was conducted in mice, but the scientists involved agree that the strong biological findings are definitive enough that an effect in humans can be considered. Here, let us take a look at a few protein-rich foods that you can add to your daily diet.