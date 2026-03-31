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6 essential vitamins that promote stronger and thicker hair growth

Healthy hair growth is not just about external care but it requires proper nutrition including essential vitamins that help grow hair faster through a balanced diet or supplements.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : March 31, 2026 1:25 PM IST

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Vitamins For Hair Growth

Vitamins For Hair Growth: There are several hair care products in the market promising quick results but experts say real hair health begins from within. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) the most common reasons behind why people tend to experience hair thinning, breakage and slow growth are highly attributed to a deficiency of certain nutrients. The good news is that the US health agency highlights that adding the following vitamins plays a key role in supporting hair follicles, improving scalp health and promoting stronger, thicker hair over time.

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Biotin For Hair Growth

One of the most popular vitamins that supports healthy hair growth is biotin which strengthens the keratin that makes up hair. Several studies showed that biotin deficiency may lead to hair thinning and brittle strands. The NIH recommends consuming foods such as organ meats, eggs, fish, meat, seeds, nuts and certain vegetables like sweet potatoes may restore biotin supply. Also Read - Onion oil vs castor oil: Which is best for faster hair growth on dry scalp?

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Vitamin D For Hair Loss

Vitamin D is another important nutrient that helps to stimulate hair follicles and supports new hair growth. If you are suffering from vitamin D deficiency then you're most likely to be diagnosed with Alopecia. The NIH explains, "Vitamin D has been associated with various autoimmune diseases, and Vitamin D receptors are strongly expressed in hair follicles and their expression in keratinocytes is necessary for the maintenance of the normal hair cycle."

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Vitamin E For Hair Strength

Vitamin E is known for its antioxidant properties which help reduce oxidative stress on the scalp that results in improving overall hair health and shine. If you're lacking Vitamin E in your body then try adding plant-based oils, nuts, seeds and leafy greens to your diet.

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Folate For Stronger Hair

Folate also known as Vitamin B9 is well-known to support cell growth and tissue repair including hair follicles. Consuming foods rich in the aforementioned vitamin can play a crucial role in improving hair thickness and reducing breakage. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.