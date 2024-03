A Woman's Optimal Health









It is important for women to take care of their health and overall well-being by eating good food, having a clean diet, exercising every day and getting proper sleep at night. When it comes to diet, there are certain nutrients that help to keep women in proper shape. Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor said whether she is a mom-to-be, a busy professional, or enjoying her golden years, knowing which nutrients matter most can guide a woman's food choices for optimal health. In an Instagram post, the expert mentioned top six nutrients that are a must-have for every woman. Scroll down to read all about them.