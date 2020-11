1 / 7

The rising air pollution levels can be harmful to you and cause breathing issues. It is possible to protect yourself from such illnesses by eating the right foods. It is extremely important to eat healthy foods to keep your body nourished and support healthy breathing and other body functions. Polluted air contains pollutants that penetrate and inflame the linings of the bronchial tube and lungs, resulting in respiratory problems such as chronic bronchitis, heart disease, lung cancer, asthma, and more. It could be worse for people suffering from respiratory problems. It is essential to eat a diet rich in vitamin C and E, antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Here are some foods to help you mitigate the effects of air pollution and keep you healthy.