Nutrition: A Fundamental Pillar Of Ayurveda

Ayurveda places great importance on nutrition. It recognizes that each person is unique and their dietary needs should reflect their constitution, or "dosha." Three primary doshas (body constitution) are Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Principles promote mindful eating, including paying attention to food quality, chewing thoroughly, and avoiding overeating. It also inculcates using a wide range of herbs and spices for flavour and therapeutic benefits.