1 / 6

Zinc is an essential mineral that people is found in cells throughout the body. It plays many vital roles in your body, from making proteins and DNA, the genetic material in all cells, to helping immune system fight off invading bacteria and viruses. Zinc is required for the catalytic activity of approximately 100 enzymes, and also helps in wound healing and cell division. The nutrient is required for proper sense of taste and smell. Your body doesn't naturally produce zinc, or store excess zinc. Therefore, a daily intake of zinc is required to maintain adequate body levels. Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) for Zinc as per age: • 0–6 month (2 mg) • 7–12 months (3 mg) • 1–3 years (3 mg) • 4–8 years (5 mg) • 9–13 years (8 mg ) • 14–18 years (11 mg) • 19+ years (11 mg) Pregnant women and lactating mothers need extra zinc ( upto 13 mg). Zinc is naturally present in some foods. Here best zinc-rich foods you must include in your diet.