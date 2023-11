Bhujangasana

The Bhujangasana, also known as the Cobra Pose, is a gentle backbend that strengthens the back and chest muscles. Performing this asana can improve posture and reduce tension in the upper body. It stimulates the muscles around the breasts, promoting blood flow and preventing stiffness. Regular practice of Bhujangasana can also alleviate menstrual discomfort and enhance overall breast health. Also Read - Tips To Naturally Manage Allergies at Home