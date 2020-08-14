1 / 6

Yoga is increasingly gaining popularity across the globe. Medical science has also supported many of its benefits living including the positive impact it can have on our heart health. Practicing yoga can increase your flexibility, strengthen your muscles, reduce stress, boost stamina, and improve immunity. Since all yoga poses are accompanied with breathing exercises, your respiratory system gets the most benefit out of it. Yoga improves blood circulation and helps in managing weight, which in turn helps in attaining optimum heart health.Research has also shown that yoga helps improve cardiovascular health by calming the nervous system, reducing disease-causing inflammation, controlling blood pressure, and boosting beneficial HDL cholesterol. It is claimed that yoga can work as effectively as brisk walking and cycling in reducing heart disease risk. However, it is always advisable to consult a yoga trainer before doing any yoga asana, especially if you suffer from some pathological conditions. If you have hypertension or any heart disease like arterial blockage, you should avoid yoga asanas that can increase blood flow to the heart or pressurize the heart to pump more. Below are some yoga poses which are not recommended for people with heart problems: