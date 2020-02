1 / 6

Pregnancy is a beautiful phase of a woman’s life. But it can also cause some discomfort and inconvenience as the little human inside your body grows in size. During pregnancy, you’ll likely experience symptoms like nausea, headaches, heartburn, indigestion, constipation, stress, back pain, swollen feet, sleepiness or insomnia. Staying active while pregnant is important for you and your baby. There are a lot of exercises that you can do, after consultation with your doctor. Yoga in particular can be the best option to relieve tension and discomfort in the body. Yoga is a perfect combination of stretching and strengthening. Practising yoga can calm both mind and body and provide the physical and emotional stress relief your body needs throughout pregnancy. Below are five best yoga poses to relieve common pregnancy issues.