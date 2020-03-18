1 / 6

As per the latest figure of the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, there are 130 confirmed COVID 2019 cases in India. Three people have died due to the virus in the country. The ministry also said that 14 people have been cured of the disease. Globally, the number of cases has reached over 200,000 and there has been over 8,000 reported deaths across 157 countries. The rising number of cases has created panic among people worldwide. Health experts have been urging people to not stay calm and follow the established precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus. However, with news about coronavirus making the headlines everywhere, it is quite likely to feel tense at this hour. Moreover, several rumours are doing the rounds on social media about the COVID-19 pandemic. You are also probably getting too many unsolicited advice and tips from people around you. All these can lead to stress and tension. Yoga is a great way to relieve tension and reduce stress in both the body and the mind. Here are some yoga asanas that may help calm your mind and body amid coronavirus pandemic: