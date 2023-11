Gomukasana

To perform Gomukhasana: Sit with your legs extended and your back straight. Bend your right knee and place your right foot on the floor next to your left hip. Cross your left leg over the right and place your left foot on the floor on the outside of the right thigh. Stack your knees on top of each other. Extend your right arm to the side and bend your elbow, bringing your hand up between your shoulder blades. Extend your left arm to the side and bend your elbow, bringing your hand down your back. Try to clasp your hands together or use a strap to connect them. Gaze forward, keeping your neck and spine aligned. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Repeat on the other side.