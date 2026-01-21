5 Yoga Asanas To Control Hair Fall Naturally During Winter

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)









The Sarvangasana, which is sometimes referred to a Queen of Asanas, is very advantageous in feeding the head and in averting hair loss. The upside down posture does the reverse of the gravity causing the blood to flow more to the head so that it can deliver the oxygen and nutrients better to the hair follicles. This is better nourishment helping to strengthen roots and keeping scalps well watered that is vital during dry winter weather. This should be practised by lying in a supine position, raising your legs up, and pushing your hands underneath your hips and keeping straight. Maintain the position between 20 and 30 seconds and then gradually. Patients who have problems with the neck should not use this position or visit a specialist.