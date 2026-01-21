5 Yoga Asanas To Control Hair Fall Naturally During Winter

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)
Adho Mukha Svanasana is one of the superior yoga poses to enhance blood flow to scalp which is vital in growing the hair in full health especially in winter whereby the hair roots are not strong due to dry wind. This posing position allows blood rich in oxygen, and nutrients to flow to the hair follicles by positioning the head below the heart. Improved circulation improves the strength of roots, decreases breakage, and is also said to restore dull winter hair with its shine. The exercises To do the exercises, start with all fours raised, and straighten your arms and legs, inverting your body into an inverted V. Rest your head between your arms and do intensive breathing in the pose lasting 30 minutes to 60 minutes.