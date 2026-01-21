Select Language

5 Yoga Asanas To Control Hair Fall Naturally During Winter

January 21, 2026

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

Adho Mukha Svanasana is one of the superior yoga poses to enhance blood flow to scalp which is vital in growing the hair in full health especially in winter whereby the hair roots are not strong due to dry wind. This posing position allows blood rich in oxygen, and nutrients to flow to the hair follicles by positioning the head below the heart. Improved circulation improves the strength of roots, decreases breakage, and is also said to restore dull winter hair with its shine. The exercises To do the exercises, start with all fours raised, and straighten your arms and legs, inverting your body into an inverted V. Rest your head between your arms and do intensive breathing in the pose lasting 30 minutes to 60 minutes.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

The Uttanasana acts as a natural reliever to stress and this is very significant in hair fall management. The changes associated with a season frequently enhance anxiety and exhaustion, which interrupts the growth cycle of hair. The pose is forward bending so that it relaxes the nervous system and activates the hair follicles by enhancing blood circulation to the scalp. It is also shown to make hair texture more general when performed on a regular basis, which influences shedding caused by stress. To accomplish this, take up straight, breathe, then as you release the air, bend forward on the hips, so that your head would hang down to the ground or your shins. Remain in the position alternating between 20 and 40 seconds and remain steady in breathing.  Also Read - Yoga For Joint Pain: 5 Powerful Yoga Poses That Can Help Beat Arthritis Pain Naturally

Balayam Yoga (Rubbing Nails Technique)

The Yoga of balayam is a very basic but effective one that can be practised anytime and any place so is that it is the best fit to individuals with tight schedules. It is the rubbing of the nails of the two hands very lightly against each other and is supposed to awaken nerve endings attached to the scalp. This stimulation could improve the blood circulation to hair roots and promote the growth of hair in the long term. Consistency can be exercised to curb the unnecessary shedding and strengthen weakening hair especially in winter time. Sit in a comfortable position and rub your nails five or ten minutes not with your thumbs, even during working time, reading or watching TV.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

The Sarvangasana, which is sometimes referred to a Queen of Asanas, is very advantageous in feeding the head and in averting hair loss. The upside down posture does the reverse of the gravity causing the blood to flow more to the head so that it can deliver the oxygen and nutrients better to the hair follicles. This is better nourishment helping to strengthen roots and keeping scalps well watered that is vital during dry winter weather. This should be practised by lying in a supine position, raising your legs up, and pushing your hands underneath your hips and keeping straight. Maintain the position between 20 and 30 seconds and then gradually. Patients who have problems with the neck should not use this position or visit a specialist.  Also Read - Morning Yoga Routine: 8 Simple Yoga Asanas You Must Practice Every Morning For Instant Energy

Kapalbhati Pranayama (Skull Shining Breath)

Even though it is not a physical pose, but it is a breathing technique called Kapalbhati, which is important to the process of controlling hair fall internally. It aids in body detoxification, digestion and hormone regulation of the body, which directly affects the health of hair. The common internal causes of winter shedding of hair are poor nutrient absorption and hormonal imbalance. Regular practice of Kapalbhati enhances improved metabolism and decreases the hair loss that is associated with internal condition malfunctions. Stand on your back and breathe powerfully by drawing your stomach towards yourself thus letting the breathing occur naturally. Take one to two minutes in the morning before eating something as this is best carried out.