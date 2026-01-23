5 Winter Beauty Habits Your Skin Will Thank You For

Don’t Skip Sunscreen Just Because It’s Cold









Most individuals believe that sunscreen is only used during summer yet the UV rays are available throughout the year. Actually, cold sun with dry skin may hasten ageing and pigmentation. Apply SPF 30 or more everyday, even on cloudy days. When you are spending much time outdoors, remember to re-apply after every two or three hours. Sunscreen is not only a preventive of tanning but it also preserves collagen and keeps your skin tight and younger.