5 Winter Beauty Habits Your Skin Will Thank You For

Switch To A Richer Moisturiser
Your summer gel of a lightweight will not work in winter. Environments lose moisture due to cold air and heaters that make the skin lose its moisture at a quicker rate. A moisturiser that contains ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and shea butter and is thicker and creamy based is the choice. Apply it to a little moist skin so that it is locked in to keep it hydrated and do not leave out such areas as the neck, hands and under-eyes. Well hydrated barrier implies reduced itchiness, flaking and sensitivity.