5 Winter Beauty Habits Your Skin Will Thank You For

Protect your skin this winter with expert-backed beauty habits. Learn how to prevent dryness, boost glow, and keep your face healthy in cold weather.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : January 23, 2026 6:05 PM IST

Switch To A Richer Moisturiser

Your summer gel of a lightweight will not work in winter. Environments lose moisture due to cold air and heaters that make the skin lose its moisture at a quicker rate. A moisturiser that contains ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and shea butter and is thicker and creamy based is the choice. Apply it to a little moist skin so that it is locked in to keep it hydrated and do not leave out such areas as the neck, hands and under-eyes. Well hydrated barrier implies reduced itchiness, flaking and sensitivity.

Don’t Skip Sunscreen Just Because It’s Cold

Most individuals believe that sunscreen is only used during summer yet the UV rays are available throughout the year. Actually, cold sun with dry skin may hasten ageing and pigmentation. Apply SPF 30 or more everyday, even on cloudy days. When you are spending much time outdoors, remember to re-apply after every two or three hours. Sunscreen is not only a preventive of tanning but it also preserves collagen and keeps your skin tight and younger.  Also Read - Winter Hair Care Tips: Exclusive From Shahnaz Husain

Take Shorter, Lukewarm Showers

Hot showers are wonderful in winter, and one of the worst things on a normal skin. Hot water deprives the body of natural oils which results in dryness, redness and irritation. Rather, use tepid water and shorten the duration of the showers to 10 minutes. Do not use harsh soaps, instead use a small amount of gently-foaming cleanser. Dry your skin when you are out and moisturise as soon as you can to lock in moisture.

Exfoliate Gently, Not Aggressively

Extremely dry, flaky skin can do the temptation of scrubbing harder but excessively exfoliating your skin in winter can destroy your skin layer. This may bring sensitivity, outbreaks and inflammation. Select gentle chemical exfoliants such as lactic acid or PHA every one or two times a week. They cut away dead skin, but do not tear the skin. Use it up with a hydrating serum and moisturiser to ensure that your skin remains smooth and radiant rather than being raw.  Also Read - Want to amplify your beauty during winter? Follow these fool proof hacks

Hydrate From The Inside Out

What you put in your mouth is as good as what you put on your body. In winter, people usually consume less water and end up with dry and drained skin. Consciously drink a bit of water during the day. Increase the intake of fluids such as oranges, cucumbers, soups, nuts and healthy fats in your food. The damage to the omega-3s in walnuts and seeds helps the skin barrier and winter inflammation. Healthy skin begins within and manifests itself outwardly.