Stroke is a medical condition that occurs after the blood flow to the brain is interrupted. This can happen due to a blood clot or cholesterol buildup etc. Lack of blood causes deprivation of oxygen and nutrients to the brain tissue. When you go through a stroke, you experience symptoms like trouble speaking, paralysis, headache, trouble walking etc. Sometimes people experience silent stroke, during which they remain unaware about their condition. Silent stroke does not show any sign. This occurs when the blood supply to a part of brain that doesn’t control any visible function, gets disrupted. Recurrent silent strokes can gradually impact your neurological system and cause memory problem, emotional issues, trouble making decisions etc. There is no way to restore the permanent damage done to your brain. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that you look for preventive measures to keep the condition at bay. Read on to know about them.