Consumption of alcohol leads to the release of dopamine in the body. This is the ‘happy hormone’ that reduces stress and makes us happy. The feeling of happiness leads to consumption of alcohol, which further leads to alcohol abuse. Alcohol addiction or alcoholism refers to the uncontrollable craving for alcohol. This condition renders a person incapable of deciding when and how much alcohol should be consumed. This craving, when indulged by youth, is called college alcoholism. Millions of students are getting addicted to alcohol each year. According to Alcohol Rehab Guide, more than 75 per cent of college students engage in alcoholism, while half of them are addicted to binge drinking or heavy drinking. These are the same people who develop alcohol use disorders (AUDs) at a later stage of life. It is important that they are educated and stopped at the right time. According to The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, USA, any man or woman who drinks more than 4 drinks in one day is characterised as an alcoholic and needs help.