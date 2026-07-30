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5 ways to minimize dark circles without makeup

Tired-looking eyes? Here are simple daily habits and natural remedies that can help reduce under-eye darkness, puffiness, and fatigue for a fresher, healthier appearance.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 30, 2026, 7:03 PM

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Prioritize Quality Sleep Every Night

Lack of sleep is one of the biggest contributors to dark circles. Aim for 7–9 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night to allow your body and skin to repair. Keeping a consistent sleep schedule can reduce puffiness, improve blood circulation, and make the under-eye area appear brighter and more refreshed.

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Apply A Cold Compress In The Morning

A cold compress can temporarily reduce swelling and constrict the blood vessels under the eyes, making dark circles less noticeable. Use chilled cucumber slices, cold tea bags, a refrigerated gel eye mask, or simply wrap a few ice cubes in a clean cloth and place it over your eyes for 5–10 minutes. Also Read - How To Use Almond Oil For Lighting Dark Circles: 5-Step Routine to Brighten Puffy Eyes

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Use Skincare Ingredients That Target Pigmentation

Choose an eye cream or serum containing ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, or retinol. Vitamin C helps brighten pigmentation, caffeine reduces puffiness, hyaluronic acid hydrates the delicate under-eye skin, and retinol can boost collagen production.

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Stay Hydrated And Eat Nutrient-rich Foods

Dehydration can make the under-eye area look dull and sunken. Drink enough water throughout the day and include iron-rich foods, vitamin C-rich fruits, leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and protein in your diet. Also Read - Can Aloe Vera Gel Treat Dark Circles? Here's The Answer

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Protect Your Under-eye Area From The Sun

Sun exposure can increase melanin production, making dark circles appear darker over time. Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, including around the eyes (using a product suitable for the eye area), and protect your skin with UV-blocking sunglasses when outdoors.

thehealthsite.com Authors

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More