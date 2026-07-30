5 ways to minimize dark circles without makeup

Prioritize quality sleep every night Lack of sleep is one of the biggest contributors to dark circles. Aim for 7–9 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night to allow your body and skin to repair. Keeping a consistent sleep schedule can reduce puffiness, improve blood circulation, and make the under-eye area appear brighter and more refreshed.Apply a cold compress in the morning A cold compress can temporarily reduce swelling and constrict the blood vessels under the eyes, making dark circles less noticeable. Use chilled cucumber slices, cold tea bags, a refrigerated gel eye mask, or simply wrap a few ice cubes in a clean cloth and place it over your eyes for 5–10 minutes.Use skincare ingredients that target pigmentation Choose an eye cream or serum containing ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, or retinol. Vitamin C helps brighten pigmentation, caffeine reduces puffiness, hyaluronic acid hydrates the delicate under-eye skin, and retinol can boost collagen production.Stay hydrated and eat nutrient-rich foods Dehydration can make the under-eye area look dull and sunken. Drink enough water throughout the day and include iron-rich foods, vitamin C-rich fruits, leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and protein in your diet.Protect your under-eye area from the sun Sun exposure can increase melanin production, making dark circles appear darker over time. Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, including around the eyes (using a product suitable for the eye area), and protect your skin with UV-blocking sunglasses when outdoors.