5 ways to minimize dark circles without makeup

Apply A Cold Compress In The Morning

A cold compress can temporarily reduce swelling and constrict the blood vessels under the eyes, making dark circles less noticeable. Use chilled cucumber slices, cold tea bags, a refrigerated gel eye mask, or simply wrap a few ice cubes in a clean cloth and place it over your eyes for 5–10 minutes. Also Read - How To Use Almond Oil For Lighting Dark Circles: 5-Step Routine to Brighten Puffy Eyes