Liver is a powerhouse of our body and the functions it performs are essential for overall health of the body. Its tasks range from storing vitamins and minerals to producing proteins and bile. It also helps in breaking in complex compounds like medicines, alcohol and natural by-products of metabolism. Basically, it’s responsible for detoxifying the body by breaking glucose and carbs. Any impact on liver can lead to liver diseases and also affects metabolism. It may also lead to type-2 diabetes. Experts say that the best way to deal with a liver disease is to avoid it. Therefore, take care of the following factors and keep your liver healthy.