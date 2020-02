1 / 6

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 student began from February 15. Exam is a stressful time not just for the students but for their parents too. A little stress around exam time can be a good thing. It can motivate you to put it more efforts which can lead to better results. But when it gets out of hand, stress can cause you to worry more, experience anxiety, lose sleep, irritable, exhausted and become forgetful. This can further impact on your ability to prepare for your exams, and negatively affect your levels of performance.Dear parents, don’t let the pressure of the exam period affect your child’s performance. There are many ways to relieve study stress and boost you’re his/her learning potential. Here are a few tips that can help your children manage stress and relax. These will also help improve concentration on studies.