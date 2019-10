1 / 6

Dopamine, also known as the ‘happy hormone’, is a chemical massenger that gets activated at the time of reward or motivation. This hormone is responsible for creating memories, and regulating body movements. It leads to feelings of pleasure and reward. On the other hand, low levels can make a person nervous, confused and depressed. This hormone may be released by the brain, but there are some things that you can do to naturally increase its levels.