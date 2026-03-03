5 ways to get thicker hair naturally at home

Prevent Heat And Chemicals









To get thicker hair naturally at home, you must also reduce usage of straighteners, curling irons and chemical treatments, which can break down the hair shafts and result in the thinning of hair. Try to air-dry your hair and limit tight hairstyles to avoid hair loss in the long run. Hair is primarily made of protein known as Keratin. Experts note that in the event that your diet is deficient in protein and other vital nutrients, your hair will be weak and thin. Therefore, add high protein products such as eggs, lentils, paneer, beans and nuts to your daily meals. Iron is also necessary because a lack of it may also cause loss of hair.