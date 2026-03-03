Select Language

5 ways to get thicker hair naturally at home

Having thicker hair does not occur immediately. However, little conscious actions can bring about observable difference in the long run.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : March 3, 2026 4:46 PM IST

Wish you could have fuller hair without paying so much at the salons? The good news is that you don’t necessarily have to use costly treatments to increase hair volume. Here are five easy steps that can help you achieve thicker hair at home:

Oil Massage

To have healthy hair, it must start at the roots. Having a healthy scalp enhances blood flow and strengthens hair follicles, while reducing hair loss. You can deeply condition your scalp by using warm oils such as coconut oil, almond oil or castor oil. Massage your head in circular movements for at least 5-10 minutes, two times a week. This can help increase blood circulation and alleviate stress, which is a silent cause of hair thinning.

Natural Hair Masks

Homemade hair masks will be able to deliver intensive nourishment without chemicals. You can make a basic mask using curd and fenugreek paste, which is known to build hair and lessen hair breakage. An egg and aloe vera mask is another good alternative, which you can use to enhance the texture and shine of the hair. Wear the mask once a week for at least 30 to 40 minutes and then wash it with a gentle shampoo.

Sleep Better

Stress can also affect your hair quality. Experts note that the hair growth cycle may be disturbed making it to shed more hair when the stress levels increase. Try to manage stress with simple activities such as yoga, meditation or even walking. Additionally, a good rest of 7 to 8 hours will enable your body to repair and regenerate, including your hair follicles.

Nutrient-rich Diet

Hair is primarily made of protein known as Keratin. Experts note that in the event that your diet is deficient in protein and other vital nutrients, your hair will be weak and thin. Therefore, add high protein products such as eggs, lentils, paneer, beans and nuts to your daily meals. Iron is also necessary because a lack of it may also cause loss of hair.

Prevent Heat And Chemicals

To get thicker hair naturally at home, you must also reduce usage of straighteners, curling irons and chemical treatments, which can break down the hair shafts and result in the thinning of hair. Try to air-dry your hair and limit tight hairstyles to avoid hair loss in the long run. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.