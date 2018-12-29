1 / 5

If you are looking for a way to shed the extra weight that you have gained during the festive season, detoxification is what you need to do. It is basically cleansing of blood for which you can opt for green tea, sip on warm water with lemon, increase your fibre intake, and add aloe vera and cucumber juice in your daily diet. Consuming these will help you flush out toxins from various parts of the body including lungs, kidneys, intestine and skin. Eventually, your immunity will be strengthened. Notably, during the process of detoxification, you need to limit your caffeine intake as it tends to interfere with your body’s process of absorbing nutrients. Moreover, alcohol, junk food, spicy, oily, and processed foods should also be strictly avoided. And, most importantly, you must indulge in regular exercise as it will be useful in flushing out the toxins.