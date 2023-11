Antioxidant Armor Against Winter Blues

Winter often brings increased exposure to environmental stressors such as pollution and dry, cold air, leading to oxidative stress in the body. Bajra, fortunately, is a powerhouse of antioxidants. These compounds play a vital role in combating free radicals, supporting overall health, and bolstering the immune system. By incorporating bajra into your winter diet, you not only enjoy its nutritional benefits but also fortify your body against seasonal challenges.