Optimized Performance

Contrary to the belief that constant training yields better results, adequate rest is essential for peak performance. Overtraining can lead to a plateau or even a decline in performance. Incorporating rest days into your schedule ensures that your body is prepared for the next intense workout. It allows your muscles and nervous system to recover, leading to improved strength, endurance, and overall athletic performance.