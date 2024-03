Sleep Disruption









At night, your body is supposed to slow down and prepare to sleep. But, when you workout, your energy gets boosted. Your adrenaline levels will be high, your endorphins and serotonin levels will also be high. With high adrenaline, you may face difficulty sleeping on time. Even after sleeping, you may experience disruptions at night. Also Read - What Is Rusty Pipe Syndrome, And What Are Its Complications?