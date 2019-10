1 / 6

Whether it's your day’s craziness or tomorrow’s to-do list, ruminating before bed will keep you awake longer than you would like. According to The Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Centre in Columbus, if it becomes a habit, an unsettled mind can lead to major sleep disorders that can stop you from quickly falling asleep and staying asleep. When we sleep, our brain processes the information it has collected all day long. Without proper sleep, the brain cannot do that and regular occurrence of this could lead to sleep disorders such as insomnia. According to researchers of this study, a racing mind is generally a sign of stress or some issue that you don’t want to deal with. Dealing with your troubles is the best way of inducing sleep. Here are some tips that can help you quiet that racing mind.