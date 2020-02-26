1 / 6

Diabetes is associated with abnormally high levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood. Your pancreas produces insulin that controls the blood glucose. Absence or insufficient production of insulin, or an inability of the body to properly use insulin may lead to diabetes. If not controlled properly, diabetes can lead to heart disease, kidney disease and nerve damage. Treatment often includes medications and insulin injections. However, many people also focus on their diet to control the condition. There are certain foods that can help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. One such example is cinnamon, a spice commonly used in Indian cuisines. It has been used for thousands of years in traditional medicine and food preservation. It has many health benefits, which can help a diabetic patient in keeping the condition under control. It has the ability to lower blood sugar and help manage diabetes. Here 5 ways cinnamon can help you fight diabetes.