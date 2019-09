1 / 6

Considered as one of the healthy medicinal herbs, ashwagandha helps in dealing with a plethora of ailments. Also known as ginseng, ashwagandha is an adaptogen. This means that it can help you manage stress effectively. In Sanskrit, the meaning ashwagandha is “smell of the horse”. From reducing your blood sugar to having anti-cancer properties, and boosting fertility both in men and women, ashwagandha can give various health benefits. If you want to increase your muscle mass, you can opt for this significant herb in Ayurveda. Additionally, it is associated with some essential cognitive benefits too. Ashwagandha is also known to help you in losing weight and bad cholesterol present in body. Here is how it helps in losing those extra kilos.