5 wall exercises that restore lower body strength faster than squats after 60

Wall-assisted Calf Raises

Improved calves will contribute to balance and stability. Stand in front of a wall with hands lightly resting on wall for support. Slowly stand up from your heels, lift to stand up on your toes for a second, then slowly stand back down. Repeat 10 to 15 times. This just gets movement through the calf and ankles to improve walking speeds and the rate of falls. Also Read - Workout Tips For Strong Legs: Build Lower Body Power with These 6 Exercises