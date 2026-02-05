5 Vegetarian Foods To Naturally Boost Vitamin B12 Levels

Vitamin B12 Foods









Vitamin B12 is a soluble-fibre vitamin that is naturally present in many foods. It has many roles in your body for supporting the function of your nerve cells, red blood cell formation and DNA synthesis. The vitamin B 12 recommendation for most adults is 2.4 micrograms, although for people who are pregnant or nursing, the intake could be higher. Adding this soluble-fibre vitamin can benefit your body and overall health in many ways, such as eyes, bones, hair and skin. Although this essential vitamin is mostly found in animal products, there are certainly plenty of options for people who are vegetarians. Check out these top five vegetarian foods that provide vitamin B12 abundantly: