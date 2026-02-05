Select Language

5 Vegetarian Foods To Naturally Boost Vitamin B12 Levels

Vitamin B12 is a soluble-fibre that can benefit your body and overall health in many ways, such as eyes, bones, hair and skin.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : February 5, 2026 12:15 PM IST

Vitamin B12 Foods

Vitamin B12 is a soluble-fibre vitamin that is naturally present in many foods. It has many roles in your body for supporting the function of your nerve cells, red blood cell formation and DNA synthesis. The vitamin B 12 recommendation for most adults is 2.4 micrograms, although for people who are pregnant or nursing, the intake could be higher. Adding this soluble-fibre vitamin can benefit your body and overall health in many ways, such as eyes, bones, hair and skin. Although this essential vitamin is mostly found in animal products, there are certainly plenty of options for people who are vegetarians. Check out these top five vegetarian foods that provide vitamin B12 abundantly:

Nutritional Yeast

Another vegetarian food option you can incorporate to meet your daily value of vitamin B12 is utilising nutritional yeast for various food preparations. You can add this ingredient to your vegetarian sauces, curries, or chilies or even sprinkle on air-popcorn for a cheesy or nutty flavour.

Fortified Foods

You can also increase your vitamin B12 daily value by consuming fortified foods that are readily available in the market. For example, a breakfast cereal contains about 25 per cent per serving. Fortified foods are easy to digest for your body, which means they have high bioavailability, which helps your body to get vitamin B12 more easily. Also Read - Vitamin B12 Overdose: 7 Lesser-Known Side Effects of Taking Too Much Vitamin B12

Nori

Nori is a dried seaweed that is widely popular in Asian countries. For people who do not consume meat products, incorporating dried seaweed can help you meet your vitamin B12 daily value. Also known as purple laver, this ingredient is well-known for making sushi.

Eggs

Another source of vitamin B12 for vegetarians is eggs. According to Healthline, one hard-boiled egg contains 0.5 micrograms of vitamin B 12, which is 19 per cent of your daily value. You can prepare eggs in versatile types of food for breakfast, lunch, dinner or simply for snacking. Eggs are also rich in protein, which makes them a great choice for vegetarians lacking this micronutrient. Also Read - Is It True Vitamin B12 Deficiency Can Cause Memory Issues? Experts Explains