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5 topical minoxidil alternatives to increase hair growth

Try these 5 effective topical alternatives to minoxidil that may help support hair growth naturally and improve scalp health with regular use.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 1, 2026, 5:02 PM

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Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil is one of those most talked-about ingredients that have been most discussed as a natural improvement to minoxidil. Rosemary oil can be beneficial for improving blood flow to the scalp, and this can lead to hair follicles being stimulated to grow new hair. It can also help to lessen inflammation and could aid in minimising hair loss caused by dandruff.

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Redensyl

A natural hair growth ingredient that is in current trend is redensyl from plants. Carries out by targeting hair follicle stem cells and promoting the growth stage of hair. Redensyl doesn't act as a base treatment like minoxidil does, and thus is typically a lighter treatment, also non-irritating to the scalp. Also Read - Onion oil vs castor oil: Which is best for faster hair growth on dry scalp?

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Caffeine-based Scalp Serums

Caffeine has many benefits besides having in your cup of coffee in the morning and it's just as beneficial to your scalp. Caffeine works in topical applications to stimulate hair follicles and to prevent DHT (dihydrotestosterone) from affecting the hair. Regular use of these serums and shampoos can help to strengthen strands and minimise excessive shedding.

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Peptide Serums

Peptides are a popular ingredient in hair growth serums that help promote healthy hair and hair follicles. Small peptides made of amino acids can stimulate collagen production and enhance blood flow in the vicinity of the scalp. They help your hair grow and can avoid hair breakage.  Also Read - National Doctors Day 2026: 10 simple healthy habits doctors follow every day

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Onion Juice Or Onion Extract Products

Onion juice is considered as one of the traditional remedies to grow the hair. It has sulphur, which can potentially enhance the circulation and help to produce keratin, one of the vital proteins for hair. Onion extract is used in many hair serums and shampoos these days due to its hair-strengthening properties.

thehealthsite.com Authors

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More