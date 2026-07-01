5 topical minoxidil alternatives to increase hair growth

Rosemary oil Rosemary oil is one of those most talked-about ingredients that have been most discussed as a natural improvement to minoxidil. Rosemary oil can be beneficial for improving blood flow to the scalp, and this can lead to hair follicles being stimulated to grow new hair. It can also help to lessen inflammation and could aid in minimising hair loss caused by dandruff.Redensyl A natural hair growth ingredient that is in current trend is redensyl from plants. Carries out by targeting hair follicle stem cells and promoting the growth stage of hair. Redensyl doesn't act as a base treatment like minoxidil does, and thus is typically a lighter treatment, also non-irritating to the scalp.Caffeine-based scalp serums Caffeine has many benefits besides having in your cup of coffee in the morning and it's just as beneficial to your scalp. Caffeine works in topical applications to stimulate hair follicles and to prevent DHT (dihydrotestosterone) from affecting the hair. Regular use of these serums and shampoos can help to strengthen strands and minimise excessive shedding.Peptide serums Peptides are a popular ingredient in hair growth serums that help promote healthy hair and hair follicles. Small peptides made of amino acids can stimulate collagen production and enhance blood flow in the vicinity of the scalp. They help your hair grow and can avoid hair breakage.Onion juice or onion extract products Onion juice is considered as one of the traditional remedies to grow the hair. It has sulphur, which can potentially enhance the circulation and help to produce keratin, one of the vital proteins for hair. Onion extract is used in many hair serums and shampoos these days due to its hair-strengthening properties.