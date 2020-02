1 / 6

In today’s world of infectious outbreaks and sudden epidemics, you need to be very careful to avoid the risk of catching an infection. New bugs are making an entry and old bugs are becoming more resistant to treatment. It leaves you in a very vulnerable position and the worse thing is that you know that some viruses may not even respond to treatment. It is not easy to be safe considering the fact that you often have to be out and about for work. Shutting yourself up in your house is definitely not an option and neither is being paranoid about catching an infection. The right balance will be to take certain precautions to keep yourself safe while going about your normal day-to-day activities. Here, let us see how you can keep yourself safe from infectious diseases.