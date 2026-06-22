5 tips to choose the best protein powder

Read The Ingredient List Carefully

The ideal protein powder will contain no unnecessary additives or ingredients. Don't use items that contain artificial sweeteners, too much sugar, preservatives, or extra filing. For some powders the additives might lead to a bloated or stomach discomfort as well. Try to identify foods that contain a list of a few ingredient names as well as a good amount of protein. Also Read - Protein Powder Health Risks: FDA Warns About Serious Side Effects In 37 States