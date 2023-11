Trouble Falling Asleep? Here's Why It's Happening

Are you one of those who finds it really difficult to fall asleep at night? You are not alone in this. According to the data, 80 percent of the total population in India is facing the issue of insomnia currently, mostly those who are working remotely. Insomnia is a condition that doesn't let your body relax or fall asleep. This can be a result of many lifestyle habits, including your diet, stress, etc. In this article, we will tell you the secret mantra to fall asleep in just 10 minutes.