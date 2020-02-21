1 / 6

It is a sad fact that talking about serious health issues, especially mental health conditions, is still a taboo in India. The general trend is not to talk about such diseases. Maybe, the reason for this is that people like to sweep unpleasant subject under the carpet instead of dealing with it in a realistic manner. The fallout of this attitude is that there are more chances of these ailments being shrouded in misconceptions and stigma. Talking about conditions like cancer, depression, and other serious ailments will go a long way in separating fact from fiction. It will also help in guiding millions affected by them in the right direction. The effort to destigmatise certain health conditions gains more strength when influencers like Bollywood celebs broach these issues. Earlier very few celebs opened up about their health conditions. Fortunately, now things are changing, and more and more celebs are coming out in the open about their and their loved ones’ health conditions.