Ayushmann Khurrana, who has recently won acclaim for his movie on Homosexuality, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, is a versatile actor. He believes in working for a cause. No wonder, most of his movies take on some social issue or another. So, while his latest movie talks about homosexuality and how it is perceived by society in general, he has also done many movies that have tacked various health-related issues. From erectile dysfunction to baldness to old-age pregnancy, his movies have portrayed everything and more. Here we take a look at five of his movies that have taken up a health issue and created awareness on the subject.