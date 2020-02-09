1 / 6

The liver is an organ that is essential for digesting food and ridding your body of toxic substances. A variety of factors including genetic, viral infection, chronic alcohol abuse and obesity, can damage your liver. In the long run, liver damage can result in scarring (cirrhosis), which can lead to liver failure, a life-threatening condition. The most common types of liver infection are hepatitis viruses, including: Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. These viruses can be spread through blood or semen, contaminated food or water, or close contact with a person who is infected. Alcohol abuse can cause liver inflammation, known as alcoholic hepatitis. In chronic alcohol abuse, fat accumulation occurs in liver cells affecting their ability to function. Symptoms of liver diseases - weakness and fatigue, weight loss, nausea, vomiting, and yellow discoloration of the skin (jaundice). Follow the below tips to prevent liver disease