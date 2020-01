1 / 6

If you are pregnant, your primary concern should be the health and well-being of yourself and the developing foetus. While you can continue with most of your everyday activities during pregnancy, you need to make some minor lifestyle changes. You need to avoid consuming certain foods and doing potentially risky activities. Eating some foods and drinks during pregnancy may harm you and your baby. Because when you're pregnant, everything that goes into your mouth is shared with your growing baby. Here are 5 things you should not do during pregnancy for the safety of your baby as well reduce your risk of pregnancy complications or loss.