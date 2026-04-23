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5 things that can go wrong when using castor oil on hair

Verified Medically Reviewed By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh

Castor oil may have its advantages in some instances but then it should be used sensibly. The following unpleasant side effects could be avoided by correct usage and knowledge of your hair type:

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : April 23, 2026 12:02 PM IST

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Side Effects Of Castor Oil

Castor oil has emerged as a miracle remedy in the beauty industry and it has been particularly used by individuals seeking longer and thicker hair. This nutrient-dense oil is available everywhere as DIY hair masks to overnight scalp treatment. But it is important to note that just because something is natural does not necessarily imply that it is safe. Here are five side effects Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi pointed out about natural oils and how they may cause damage depending on your skin type and usage.

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Allergic Reactions

Although castor oil can rarely cause allergic reactions there is a possibility of people experiencing swelling, rashes or intense itchiness. To prevent complications due to this popular hair care remedy, experts suggest that you do a patch test first on your scalp before applying it completely.

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Scalp Irritation And Itching

Castor oil is very thick and concentrated which is why it may not suit everyone. According to Dr. Singh some users may complain of itching, redness or burning sensation following application of castor oil, indicating of sensitivity or mild allergy.

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Greasy Hair

Castor oil is a popular hair care remedy for faster hair growth but due to its thick consistency if you don’t wash it properly then it can leave your mane too greasy and heavy. It is important to note that this not only has an impact on styling but can also draw dust and dirt ultimately leaving your scalp uncomfortable. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition. Also Read - Onion oil vs castor oil: Which is best for faster hair growth on dry scalp?