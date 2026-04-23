5 things that can go wrong when using castor oil on hair

Greasy Hair









Castor oil is a popular hair care remedy for faster hair growth but due to its thick consistency if you don’t wash it properly then it can leave your mane too greasy and heavy. It is important to note that this not only has an impact on styling but can also draw dust and dirt ultimately leaving your scalp uncomfortable. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition. Also Read - Onion oil vs castor oil: Which is best for faster hair growth on dry scalp?