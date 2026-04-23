5 things that can go wrong when using castor oil on hair

Side Effects Of Castor Oil
Castor oil has emerged as a miracle remedy in the beauty industry and it has been particularly used by individuals seeking longer and thicker hair. This nutrient-dense oil is available everywhere as DIY hair masks to overnight scalp treatment. But it is important to note that just because something is natural does not necessarily imply that it is safe. Here are five side effects Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi pointed out about natural oils and how they may cause damage depending on your skin type and usage.