5 Targeted Yoga Asanas To Support Kidney, Cardiovascular Health

Experts believe that Yoga can become an integral part of your treatment and potentially fasten healing for people trying to recover from surgery or living with chronic conditions.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : December 27, 2025 7:18 PM IST

Benefits Of Yoga For Kidney And Heart Health

Yoga is not simply an exercise, but helps you to mindfully connect with your body. It offers physical and mental well-being for people of all ages. Experts believe that Yoga can become an integral part of your treatment and potentially fasten healing for people trying to recover from surgery or living with chronic conditions. Harvard Health states, "Yoga, an ancient practice and meditation, has become increasingly popular in today's busy society. For many people, yoga provides a retreat from their chaotic and busy lives. This is true whether you're practicing downward facing dog posture on a mat in your bedroom, in an ashram in India, or even in New York's Times Square. Yoga provides many other mental and physical benefits. Some of these extend to the kitchen table."

Cobra Pose Or Bhujangasana

Cobra pose known as Bhujangasana is a type of yoga exercise that arches your spine backwards, a movement known as spinal extension. Experts believe that this gentle backbend can stimulate your abdominal organs like kidney by improving blood circulation. While it activates the nerve and muscles in the back, the supported posture reduces strain and helps calm the nervous system. Also Read - 7 yoga asanas for glowing skin

Bridge Pose Or Setu-Bandhasana

Bridge pose is a useful yoga exercise that can help improve kidney and heart function by promoting blood circulation and reducing stress. Experts claim that the bridge pose activates abdominal organs, which include the kidneys and heart, it help manages high blood pressure.

Seated Forward Bend Or Paschimottanasana

Another popular yoga exercise that is well known for its ability to provide a comprehensive stretch to the entire body is seated forward bend or Paschimottanasana. This yoga exercise has several health benefits, including improved blood circulation in the major abdominal organs such as the kidneys, intestines, liver and pancreas. Also Read - 10 yoga asanas to reduce blood sugar levels in diabetics (gallery)

Half Spinal Twist Or Ardha Matsyendrasana

Half spinal twist also known as Ardha Matsyendrasana gives a deep stretch to spine while improving agility, rejuvenating the mind and restoring the digestive process. This yoga exercise targets the TFL, glutes, back, chest, abs, shoulders, obliques and neck. Half spinal twist is an exercise that improves blood regulation and detoxification by compressing and releasing kidney.

Child Pose Or Balasana

The internal organs like the kidneys and heart is an important part of your life to live healthily. It requires normal functioning of the two organs to ward off chronic illnesses. Experts suggest that Balasana is a beneficial yoga technique that can reduce stress and refresh your internal organs. Also Read - Have you tried these yoga asanas for weight loss?