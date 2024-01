Difficulty Concentrating









Your brain is full of Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, or docosahexaenoic acid. Having enough of these is vital for cognitive tasks like recall and concentration. If you don't get enough, it might spell trouble for your powers of focus and processing information. It just goes to show how important these fatty acids are for our mental health. Also Read - Here Are 8 Critical Topics That Every Parent Should Discuss With Their Teenagers