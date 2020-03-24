1 / 6

Whenever you get a cough or cold, you also have to deal with phlegm. This is that yucky thick, sticky substance that is present at the back of your throat when you’re unwell. This mucus is there in your throat all the time. But you tend to notice it when you are sick because this is the time when it makes its presence felt. Otherwise, it is an essential part of your body and it protects and supports your respiratory system. The mucus membranes line your entire mouth, nose throat and sinuses. It also coats your lungs. This sticky and slimy substance traps all dust, pathogens, viruses and allergens and keeps you safe. It is a thin film but is most essential for respiratory health. But when you are unwell, this mucus becomes thick. This is when it becomes unpleasant and you need to get it out of your throat. There are many over-the-counter medications that can help you do this. Or you can try out our natural remedies.